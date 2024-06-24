Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $478.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,766,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,292,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

