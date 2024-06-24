Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,708,350. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,508. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

