Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.64. 603,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

