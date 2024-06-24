Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,083,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

