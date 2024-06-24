Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 322 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.7 %

DEO stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. 208,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.