Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 508 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

CLX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 298,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,897. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

