Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 925 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.43. 33,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,142. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

