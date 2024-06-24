Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $6.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $598.74. 236,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,568. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.74. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

