Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.72. 1,174,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,538. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

