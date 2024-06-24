Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.76. 3,530,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,537,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.