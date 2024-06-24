Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 10.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 109,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after purchasing an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.9 %

SEIC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 135,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.