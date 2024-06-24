NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 132,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,070,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.18.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. FMR LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,211 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,183 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after buying an additional 705,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 367,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,567,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

