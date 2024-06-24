NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 6%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 132,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,070,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.18.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
