Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,264 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,759,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,997,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NVO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.37. 1,014,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $638.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

