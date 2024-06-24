Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.75, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

