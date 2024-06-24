Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
