NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $121.22 and last traded at $121.33. Approximately 114,189,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 486,493,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,748,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,748,330 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,590 shares of company stock worth $292,708,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

