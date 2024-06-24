Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 618,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,998,334 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.



Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

