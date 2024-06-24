Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Olin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Olin Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

