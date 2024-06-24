Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.12. 48,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

