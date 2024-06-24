OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $50.08. 184,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,192. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

