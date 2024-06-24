Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,057 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

