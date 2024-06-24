Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $1,598,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $212,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 376.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $560,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,995,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,434,996 shares of company stock worth $1,069,616,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $176.73 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

