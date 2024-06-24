Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,708,350 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $140.77. 1,842,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,549,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

