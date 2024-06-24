Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Insider Purchases C$105,000.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Lassonde purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

OLA stock remained flat at C$5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.52.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.