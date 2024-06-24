Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $40,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $13,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

