Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.00

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 91.98 ($1.17), with a volume of 153546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.17).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.86).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of £793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

In related news, insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,738.04). Insiders purchased 23,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,560 in the last three months. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile



Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.



