Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Trading Up 4.1%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.88 and last traded at $190.83. Approximately 60,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 627,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.46 and its 200-day moving average is $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

