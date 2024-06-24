Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

PLTR stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

