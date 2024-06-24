Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,883,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 464,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 17,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.