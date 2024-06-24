Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 21,289 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $87.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

