Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,396 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $130.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

