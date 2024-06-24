Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 112.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.