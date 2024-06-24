Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $93,553,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $84.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

