Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,452 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

