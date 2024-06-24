Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $915.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $932.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $923.08. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

