Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $66,346,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.