Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.