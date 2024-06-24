Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

