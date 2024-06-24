Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 20,944 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262,536 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,673 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8,895.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 213,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.