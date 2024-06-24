Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,720 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

