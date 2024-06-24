Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.44% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

BBHY opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2979 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

