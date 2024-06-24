Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Holdings Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.15% of Payoneer Global worth $40,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 274,942 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 85.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 1,370,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,422,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,266.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 244,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $1,191,503.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,266.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,498 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

