Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Paysign worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Paysign by 18.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paysign by 39.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysign alerts:

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of Paysign stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.09. Paysign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Paysign had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 32.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on PAYS

Paysign Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.