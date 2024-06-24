Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 2.1 %

TLK opened at $17.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLK

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.