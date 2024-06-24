PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,673,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 14,677,693 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,828,000 after purchasing an additional 993,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.