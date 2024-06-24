Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 945,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,518. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

