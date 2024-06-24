Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 7.6%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.18 ($0.28). Approximately 239,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,184,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Phoenix Copper Trading Down 7.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.54. The firm has a market cap of £33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

