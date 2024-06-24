Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $215.12

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.12 and last traded at $210.80, with a volume of 1108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.78.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

