PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,021 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 317,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ally Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

ALLY stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

