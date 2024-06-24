PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,231 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -365.84%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

